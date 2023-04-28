Left Menu

SCOREBOARD: LSG vs PBKS

PTI | Mohali | Updated: 28-04-2023 21:47 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 21:47 IST
SCOREBOARD: LSG vs PBKS

Scoreboard of the IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings, here on Friday.

Lucknow Super Giants KL Rahul c Shahrukh b Rabada 12 K Mayers c Dhawan b Rabada 54 Ayush Badoni c Rahul b Livingstone 43 Marcus Stoinis c Jitesh b Sam Curran 72 Nicholas Pooran lbw Arshdeep Singh 45 Deepak Hooda not out 11 Krunal Pandya not out 5 Extras (lb-6, w-5, nb-4) 15 Total (For 5 wkts, 20 Overs) 257 Fall of Wickets: 1-41, 2-74, 3-163, 4-239, 5-251 Bowling: Brar 3-0-42-0, Arshdeep 4-0-54-1, Rabada 4-0-52-2, Raza 1-0-17-0, Chahar 4-0-29-0, Curran 3-0-38-1, Livingstone 1-0-19-1. (MORE)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID drug sales decline; AbbVie posts weak sales of newer drugs as Humira faces fresh competition, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces hurdles; US FDA approves Pfizer's next-generation pneumococcal vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces h...

 Global
3
Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as black holes

Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as bl...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Everton's 69-year top-flight run hanging by a thread; Newcastle's Isak showing Henry-esque quality and more

Sports News Roundup: Everton's 69-year top-flight run hanging by a thread; N...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Data: How Azure and Power BI Can Transform Your Business

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023