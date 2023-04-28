SCOREBOARD: LSG vs PBKS

Scoreboard of the IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings, here on Friday.

Lucknow Super Giants KL Rahul c Shahrukh b Rabada 12 K Mayers c Dhawan b Rabada 54 Ayush Badoni c Rahul b Livingstone 43 Marcus Stoinis c Jitesh b Sam Curran 72 Nicholas Pooran lbw Arshdeep Singh 45 Deepak Hooda not out 11 Krunal Pandya not out 5 Extras (lb-6, w-5, nb-4) 15 Total (For 5 wkts, 20 Overs) 257 Fall of Wickets: 1-41, 2-74, 3-163, 4-239, 5-251 Bowling: Brar 3-0-42-0, Arshdeep 4-0-54-1, Rabada 4-0-52-2, Raza 1-0-17-0, Chahar 4-0-29-0, Curran 3-0-38-1, Livingstone 1-0-19-1. (MORE)

