Italy data watchdog says ChatGPT is back but inquiry goes on

Italy's data watchdog said on Friday it was continuing its probe of ChatGPT maker OpenAI and also confirmed that the chatbot was back online in the country.

The watchdog, known as the Garante, welcomed steps taken so far to address its concerns and said it hoped OpenAI would comply with further requests, in particular on age verification and informing Italians on use of their data. (Writing by Keith Weir, editing by Alvise Armellini)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)