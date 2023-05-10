Second edition of FinTech Festival India to convene global FinTech community from 16 – 18 May 2023

Mumbai, FinTech Festival India 2023 expects to host more than 150 speakers and 10,000 attendees Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 10: The second edition of FinTech Festival India (FFI) is set to take place from 16 to 18 May 2023 at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai with a focus on FinTech advancements and predictions. Micro experiences, gathering key stakeholders in the Fintech sector were held throughout the year in Delhi, Bangalore and Mumbai leading up to the mega event in Mumbai.

Themed ''Democratising Digital Economy'', FinTech Festival India 2023 aims to help shape the future of finance in the world's second-fastest-growing FinTech ecosystem and the larger global business environment. The three-day event will feature a robust conference agenda across three stages, as well as a comprehensive mix of exhibition showcases, live demos, product launches and innovations.

Featuring over 150 speakers and expecting more than 10,000 attendees, FFI will delve into some of the most trending topics shaping the FinTech industry, including Web 3.0, Digital Identity, future of BFSI in the Metaverse, Neobanks, Blockchain, Cybersecurity, Cloud Security, AI revolutionizing BFSI, Insurtech and more. On the Centre Stage, the first day will focus on examining ''The Here and Now of FinTech", while day two will explore ''Building a Financially Inclusive Future - Vision 2025,'' and the final day will dive into ''Vision 2030 - Shaping FinTech Future Together!'' The Impact Stage and Open Stage will also run their own parallel conference agenda with fruitful and impactful deliberations on diverse areas of finance. These include curated specialised masterclasses by India Blockchain Forum and Indian School of Business that are uniquely designed to provide a comprehensive understanding of the FinTech sector, enabling industry professionals to delve deeper into its complexities and opportunities.

FFI 2023 is proud to name the Government of Telangana as State Partner, with prominent FinTech experts and industry stalwarts including Indian Banks Association, ICICI Bank, DBS Bank India, IDBI Bank, YES Bank, Airtel Payments Bank, MUFG, Federal Bank, In-Solutions Global, WebEngage, American Express, Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment (FACE), Bureau.id, BharatPe, Prove, Cover Genius, Zerodha, Kinara Capital, Simpl and Barclays and many more attending the event.

FFI will also host business delegations from at least 10 countries along with influential global innovators, leaders and governance stakeholders providing their unique perspectives on the growth and future of fintech, including banking, lending, payments, regtech, insurtech, and other key areas.

FinTech Festival India is an event of Constellar, who co-organises the Singapore FinTech Festival. With The London Institute of Banking & Finance (LIBF) as the Knowledge Partner, FinTech Festival India 2023 is supported by 12 industry associations.

If you'd like to attend FinTech Festival India, click here to register.

