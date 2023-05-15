Left Menu

Sonata Software – International Revenue in $ grew by 8.6% QoQ, and Domestic Gross Contribution grew by 2.9% QoQ.

PTI | Bangalore | Updated: 15-05-2023 12:23 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 12:21 IST
Sonata Software – International Revenue in $ grew by 8.6% QoQ, and Domestic Gross Contribution grew by 2.9% QoQ.
Representative image Image Credit: PRNewswire
Sonata Software, a global IT services and technology solutions company, today reported its audited financial results for its 4th quarter and year ended 31st March 2023.

in ₹ Crores Description For the Quarter ended For the Year ended 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 QoQ 31-Mar-22 YoY 31-Mar-23 31-Mar-22 YoY Revenues International IT Services 533.5 489.6 9 % 413.9 29 % 1,920.4 1,493.8 29 % Domestic- Products & Services 1,383.4 1,773.6 -22 % 1,051.0 32 % 5,540.0 4,066.9 36 % Consolidated 1,913.5 2,260.8 -15 % 1,463.6 31 % 7,449.1 5,553.4 34 % EBITDA International IT Services 123.5 123.2 0 % 113.8 9 % 482.0 425.0 13 % Domestic- Products & Services 54.0 51.7 4 % 39.5 37 % 196.8 142.4 38 % Consolidated 176.7 172.8 2 % 153.1 15 % 675.0 565.7 19 % PAT International IT Services 1 74.8 81.3 -8 % 72.4 3 % 310.7 274.5 13 % Domestic- Products & Services 39.0 36.3 8 % 28.5 37 % 141.2 101.8 39 % Consolidated 2 113.8 117.6 -3 % 100.9 13 % 451.9 376.4 20 % Notes: 1. International IT Services includes results of Quant Systems Inc. w.e.f. 10th March 2023 being the date of completion of acquisition.

2. The PAT number includes one-time acquisition cost (net of taxes) of ₹ 13 crores. The normalized PAT for Q4 2023 was ₹ 126.8 crores.

Speaking on the quarterly results Mr. Samir Dhir, MD & CEO of the Company said, ''We are excited to report yet another quarter of Industry-leading growth. Our Rupee Revenue for Q4 FY'23 grew by 9% QoQ (8.6% in Dollar terms). Full-year rupee Revenue grew by 29%. (18.1 % in USD terms). Consolidated PAT for FY'23 grew by 20% YoY. Our modernization-driven solutions enabled three large deal wins, including our largest-ever deal win of $160M. In addition, we completed the acquisition of Quant Systems in the quarter to strengthen our recently announced incubating BFSI and Healthcare verticals.'' Speaking on the results Mr. Sujit Mohanty, MD & CEO of Sonata Information Technology Limited said, ''Our domestic products and services division had an outstanding year of financial performance. Our Gross Contribution grew by 2.9% QoQ and 29% YoY on full year basis. Our FY'23 PAT grew by 39% YoY. We are seeing the positive results of our focus on multi-year annuity enterprise sales and will continue to prioritize enterprise clients to drive further growth.'' Performance Highlights for the quarter: • Consolidated: • Revenues at ₹ 1,913.5 crores; • EBITDA at ₹ 176.7 crores; QoQ growth of 2% • PAT at ₹ 113.8 crores; • Net Cash and equivalents of approximately ₹ 451 Crores (net of borrowings).

• International IT Services: • Revenues at ₹ 533.5 crores; QoQ growth of 9% • Revenue in USD at 65.8 Million, Revenue growth of QoQ of 8.6% & YoY 18.1% in USD terms, • EBITDA at ₹ 123.5 crores; • PAT at ₹ 74.8 crores; • Addition of 17 new customers • International services DSO for FY 23 is 45 days.

• Overall strategy of delivering outcome-based Modernization services using our Domain-Led and technology-based Modernization anchored by GTMs executed through PlatformationTM • Strong growth from digital based competencies like Managed cloud services and Digital PlatformationTM Services (Microsoft & Open source) and focused verticals like TMT, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Retail / CPG/ TTH, BFSI and Emerging.

• Bayer choses Sonata as top SI partner for its new Agri-Food Cloud solution. Sonata is now global partner for Sinequa.

• Our pipeline continues to be healthy and strong through multiple new digital wins from existing and new customers.

• Domestic Products & Services : • Revenues at ₹ 1,383.4 crores; • EBITDA at ₹ 54 crores; QoQ growth of 4% • PAT at ₹ 39 crores; QoQ growth of 8% • DSO days for FY 23 is 37 days About Sonata Software For further information, please contact: Nandita Venkatesh Sonata Software Limited CIN- L72200MH1994PLC082110 A.P.S. Trust Building, Bull Temple Road, N.R. Colony Bangalore 560004, India Tel: +91 80 67781996 nandita.v@sonata-software.com 

