Maruti Suzuki partners with Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2023 18:06 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 18:06 IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Monday said it has partnered with Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd (Chola) for inventory financing for its dealer partners.

The new alliance will empower over 3,600 Maruti Suzuki dealerships across the country with comprehensive inventory funding options for their working capital requirements, the company said in a statement.

''We have worked closely with Cholamandalam in developing personalised offers and end-to-end working capital solutions for our dealer partners across the country,'' Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer Marketing & Sales Shashank Srivastava said.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd Executive Director Ravindra Kundu said, ''with our strong network of 1,191 plus branches across India, we aim to offer the (Maruti) dealers a never-before experience through customised finance packages that would come with speedy, convenient and transparent processes.''

