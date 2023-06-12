Veet Promises Professional Self-Waxing Results with Veet Professional® Wax Strips

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India Veet®, the world leader in depilatory products, will provide consumers with professional waxing like results with Veet Professional® wax strips. Brand ambassador Katrina Kaif in a new 360-degree campaign, 'Professional Waxing made easy #VeetItToBelieveIt', focuses on a superior, effective, and convenient hair removal solution that can help achieve professional waxing like results.

The Veet Professional® ready-to-use full-body wax strips offers smooth skin for up to 28 days* by removing the shortest* of hair. The new product pack comes with a unique QR code that directs the consumers to how-to-use videos, to educate and guide consumers who are trying to learn the right way to wax themselves at home.

Speaking about the campaign, Dilen Gandhi, Regional Marketing Director, South Asia – Health & Nutrition, Reckitt, said, "Effective and quick self-grooming solutions at home are a growing choice for consumers today and Veet is consistently working towards offering a superior and seamless experience, ensuring remarkable results within minutes. Our latest campaign 'Professional Waxing made easy #VeetItToBelieveIt' with brand ambassador Katrina Kaif takes self-waxing to the next level with professional waxing like results that can be achieved by consumers themselves. Veet is proud to be able to deliver this experience to millions across India." Anupama Ramaswamy, Chief Creative Officer Havas Worldwide India said, "Veet Professional® wax strips puts back the power of waxing in every woman's hands. Not just the professional waxing like results, but the ease of using it is also bound to surprise everyone. Therefore, the TVC's story demanded a surprise element. So, while the latest campaign highlights the professional waxing like results one can achieve with Veet Professional®, it also uses the brand ambassador Katrina Kaif in a surprising manner." The new 'Professional Waxing made easy #VeetItToBelieveIt' campaign engages young women of today who are constantly in search of professional yet convenient solutions for everyday tasks. The new TVC features a young woman who is getting ready for work and manages to wax in minutes using Veet Professional® wax strips which provides her the confidence and ease to wear what she wants and begin her day leaving her friends shocked. The TVC also features brand ambassador Katrina Kaif highlighting Veet Professional® wax strips as a quick, easy and reliable solution to get professional waxing like results by yourself, anywhere and anytime.

The Veet Professional® wax strips are available in retail stores across India and e-commerce websites at a starting price of INR 109 for Half Body Wax Strips (8 Strips).

TVC Link: https://youtu.be/bcVVYOSqjh4 Director: Punit Malhotra Production House: Little Lamb Films Creative Agency: Havas Worldwide India *Basis In-Use Clinical Test *1.5 mm short hair About Reckitt Reckitt* is the global leading consumer health and hygiene company. Driven by a purpose to build healthier lives and happier homes, RB has operations in over 60 countries. From the foundations of wellness and infant nutrition to the fundamentals of a hygienic home, its global brands help people live healthier, happier lives. RB has world leading Power brands which include household names such as Dettol, Harpic, Lizol, Veet, Durex, Strepsils, Mortein, Vanish, Air Wick, Enfamil, Nutramigen, Nurofen, Strepsils, Gaviscon, Mucinex, Scholl. RB's unique culture is at the heart of its success. Its drive to achieve, passion to outperform and commitment to quality and scientific excellence are manifested in the work of over 40,000 reckitt employees worldwide.

For more information visit https://www.reckitt.com/ *Reckitt is the trading name of Reckitt Benckiser group of companies.

