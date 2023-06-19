Left Menu

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G receiving June 2023 security patch

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 19-06-2023 11:15 IST | Created: 19-06-2023 11:15 IST
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G receiving June 2023 security patch
Image Credit: OnePlus
  • Country:
  • India

OnePlus has started rolling out the OxygenOS 13 C.29 update for the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G smartphone in the India region. This latest Over-The-Air (OTA) update brings the June 2023 Android security patch to enhance system security.

The OxygenOS 13 C.29 update is being delivered incrementally, meaning it will initially reach a small percentage of OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G users in India today. This staggered approach allows OnePlus to monitor the update's performance and address any potential issues before expanding the rollout to a broader audience in the coming days.

You can check for the update manually by navigating to your phone's Settings > System >System Updates.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G: Specifications

With its sleek design and impressive specifications, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G caters to the needs of users who seek a well-rounded device at an affordable price point. Let's take a closer look at the key features of the device:

The device boasts a large 6.59-inch LCD screen with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC.

In terms of memory and storage, users can choose between different configurations, with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS2.2 storage.

In terms of photography capabilities, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite features a versatile camera setup. On the rear, it houses a 64MP primary camera with Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS), assisted by a 2MP depth-assist camera for portrait shots and a 2MP macro lens for capturing close-up details. For selfies and video calls, the device sports a 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor on the front.

The device is equipped with a robust 5000mAh battery and it supports 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging technology, enabling quick top-ups to keep users connected and on the move.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; US FDA advises COVID vaccine makers to develop shots aimed at XBB.1.5 variant and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global
2
Trafficking in the Sahel: Smugglers ‘will take you anywhere’

Trafficking in the Sahel: Smugglers ‘will take you anywhere’

 Global
3
73 pc respondents on Trai's consultation paper seek satcom spectrum allocation without auction: ISpA

73 pc respondents on Trai's consultation paper seek satcom spectrum allocati...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; US FDA advises COVID vaccine makers to develop shots aimed at XBB.1.5 variant and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023