OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus has started rolling out the OxygenOS 13 C.29 update for the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G smartphone in the India region. This latest Over-The-Air (OTA) update brings the June 2023 Android security patch to enhance system security.

The OxygenOS 13 C.29 update is being delivered incrementally, meaning it will initially reach a small percentage of OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G users in India today. This staggered approach allows OnePlus to monitor the update's performance and address any potential issues before expanding the rollout to a broader audience in the coming days.

You can check for the update manually by navigating to your phone's Settings > System >System Updates.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G: Specifications

With its sleek design and impressive specifications, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G caters to the needs of users who seek a well-rounded device at an affordable price point. Let's take a closer look at the key features of the device:

The device boasts a large 6.59-inch LCD screen with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC.

In terms of memory and storage, users can choose between different configurations, with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS2.2 storage.

In terms of photography capabilities, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite features a versatile camera setup. On the rear, it houses a 64MP primary camera with Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS), assisted by a 2MP depth-assist camera for portrait shots and a 2MP macro lens for capturing close-up details. For selfies and video calls, the device sports a 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor on the front.

The device is equipped with a robust 5000mAh battery and it supports 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging technology, enabling quick top-ups to keep users connected and on the move.