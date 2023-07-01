Left Menu

PTI | Zagreb | Updated: 01-07-2023 11:02 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 10:59 IST
Manika Batra, Sharath Kamal out of WTT Zagreb Contender
Manika Batra (Photo- Olympics.com) Image Credit: ANI
Top Indian paddlers Manika Batra and Achanta Sharath Kamal lost their respective pre-quarterfinal matches as the country's challenge in the singles events of the WTT Contender ended here on Saturday.

Batra and Sharath lost by identical 0-3 margins against their higher-ranked opponents.

While Batra lost to world no.11 Shin Yubin of Korea 11-13, 5-11, 14-16, Sharath was shown the door by world no.16 Lin Shidong of China 6-11, 7-11, 5-11.

Later in the day, the Indian women's doubles pair of Diya Chitale and Sreeja Akula will take on Korean combination of Jihee Jeon and Shin Yubin in the semifinals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

