PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2023 19:28 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 19:28 IST
Indian boxers finish campaign with five medals at Elorda Cup

India ended their campaign at the Elorda Cup boxing tournament with five medals after Vijay Kumar, Sushma, Keisham Sanjit Singh, Neema and Sumit clinched a bronze each in their respective categories here on Saturday.

Despite a spirited performance, Vijay Kumar (60kg) went down fighting 1-4 against Beknur Ozhanov of Kazakhstan in the semifinal bout to sign off with a bronze medal.

In the 81kg category, Sushma fought valiantly against the 2023 World Championships bronze medallist Fariza Sholtay of Kazakhstan but had to endure a 0-5 defeat by unanimous decision and conclude her campaign with a bronze.

The other pugilists to secure medals for India at the tournament were Keisham (48kg), Neema (63kg) and Sumit (86kg) -- all signing off with bronze.

The bronze medallists will be awarded with a prize money of USD 200.

