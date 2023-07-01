Musk says Twitter applies temporary limit to address data scraping, system manipulation

Twitter has applied temporary reading limits to address "extreme levels" of data scraping and system manipulation, Elon Musk said in a post on the social media platform on Saturday.

Verified accounts are temporarily limited to reading 6,000 posts a day, Musk said, adding that the unverified accounts and new unverified accounts are limited to reading 600 posts a day and 300 posts per day respectively.

