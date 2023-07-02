BRIEF-Elon Musk Says Twitter Temporary Reading Limitation Will Be Increasing Soon To 8,000 Posts Per Day For Verified Users
Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2023 01:25 IST | Created: 02-07-2023 00:23 IST
July 1 (Reuters) -
* ELON MUSK SAYS TWITTER TEMPORARY READING LIMITATION WILL BE INCREASING SOON TO 8000 POSTS PER DAY FOR VERIFIED USERS
* MUSK SAYS TWITTER TEMPORARY READING LIMITATION WILL BE INCREASING SOON TO 800 POSTS/DAY FOR UNVERIFIED USERS AND 400 POSTS/DAY FOR NEW UNVERIFIED USERS Source text: https://bit.ly/3XyJfhH
