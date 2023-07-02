BRIEF-Elon Musk Says Twitter Temporary Reading Limitation Will Be Increasing Soon To 8,000 Posts Per Day For Verified Users

July 1 (Reuters) -

* ELON MUSK SAYS TWITTER TEMPORARY READING LIMITATION WILL BE INCREASING SOON TO 8000 POSTS PER DAY FOR VERIFIED USERS

* MUSK SAYS TWITTER TEMPORARY READING LIMITATION WILL BE INCREASING SOON TO 800 POSTS/DAY FOR UNVERIFIED USERS AND 400 POSTS/DAY FOR NEW UNVERIFIED USERS

