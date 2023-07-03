Health News Roundup: First trial over Zantac cancer claims set for November; Sandoz launches rival version of AbbVie's arthritis drug Humira and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Sandoz launches rival version of AbbVie's arthritis drug Humira

Swiss drugmaker Sandoz said on Saturday it had launched a biosimilar version of AbbVie Inc's big selling arthritis treatment Humira, adding to U.S. competition for the drug that started in January. The Novartis-owned company said its drug, Hyrimoz, will be priced at a 5% discount off Humira’s current list price of $6,922 per month, but that it was also offering an unbranded version of Humira at an 81% discount.

First trial over Zantac cancer claims set for November

The first U.S. trial over claims that discontinued heartburn drug Zantac causes cancer is now expected to take place in California state court on Nov. 13, a lawyer for plaintiffs in the litigation said Friday. Plaintiffs in the litigation claim that Zantac causes nine forms of cancer, including colorectal, breast and bladder cancer.

Organon, Samsung Bioepis launch copycat for arthritis drug Humira at 85% discount

Drugmaker partners Organon and Samsung Bioepis said on Saturday that they had launched a far cheaper copycat version of AbbVie’s blockbuster arthritis drug Humira, while two other drugmakers entered the market with much more modest discounts to the branded medicine's list price. The copycat drug called Hadlima will be listed at $1,038 per month, representing an 85% discount of Humira’s current $6,922 monthly price, the companies said.

