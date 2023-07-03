Left Menu

Health News Roundup: Organon, Samsung Bioepis launch copycat for arthritis drug Humira at 85% discount; First trial over Zantac cancer claims set for November

Updated: 03-07-2023 10:37 IST
Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Organon, Samsung Bioepis launch copycat for arthritis drug Humira at 85% discount

Drugmaker partners Organon and Samsung Bioepis said on Saturday that they had launched a far cheaper copycat version of AbbVie’s blockbuster arthritis drug Humira, while two other drugmakers entered the market with much more modest discounts to the branded medicine's list price. The copycat drug called Hadlima will be listed at $1,038 per month, representing an 85% discount of Humira’s current $6,922 monthly price, the companies said.

First trial over Zantac cancer claims set for November

The first U.S. trial over claims that discontinued heartburn drug Zantac causes cancer is now expected to take place in California state court on Nov. 13, a lawyer for plaintiffs in the litigation said Friday. Plaintiffs in the litigation claim that Zantac causes nine forms of cancer, including colorectal, breast and bladder cancer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

