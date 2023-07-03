Uber for Business's exclusive partnership with Xoxoday: Now spreading delight together in over 60 countries

Left Menu

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Xoxoday as it becomes the first reward company worldwide to forge such an exclusive alliance with Uber for Business.Being one of the worlds most cutting-edge platforms, providing seamless transportation and food delivery in 70 countries, and accepting 52 different payment methods, the addition of Ubers global network of services to Xoxodays reward catalog will offer users the convenience and flexibility of accessing Ubers services as part of their rewards and incentives program.At Uber for Business, we bring the best of Uber to companies, their teams and their clients.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-07-2023
Xoxoday, the digital rewards, incentive & payout partner for companies worldwide, announced an exclusive global partnership with Uber's b2b vertical - Uber for Business.

Uber and Uber Eats will now be available to Xoxoday clients as digital gift cards in more than 60 countries on their marketplace. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Xoxoday as it becomes the first reward company worldwide to forge such an exclusive alliance with Uber for Business.

Being one of the world's most cutting-edge platforms, providing seamless transportation and food delivery in 70 countries, and accepting 52 different payment methods, the addition of Uber's global network of services to Xoxoday's reward catalog will offer users the convenience and flexibility of accessing Uber's services as part of their rewards and incentives program.

''At Uber for Business, we bring the best of Uber to companies, their teams and their clients. With this partnership, we are happy to provide Xoxoday our digital gift card solution, a new acquisition and loyalty lever to enhance their customer satisfaction,'' explained Franck Monsauret, General Manager, Uber for Business France.

This exclusive partnership between Xoxoday and Uber for Business reinforces both companies' commitment to customer-centricity and signifies their shared vision of helping companies delight their employees and customers. Uber's user-friendly and innovative platform has revolutionized the way people travel and order food, making it a preferred choice for millions of individuals worldwide. By offering Xoxoday users access to its unparalleled services, this collaboration drives convenience, choice, and global reach in the rewards industry.

''We are extremely proud to collaborate with Uber, the world's most popular ridesharing and delivery platform, and bring their exceptional services to our platform,'' said Harish Ramasamy, Associate Vice President of Category & Product, Xoxoday. ''By integrating Uber and Uber Eats gift cards into Xoxoday's offerings, we are expanding our users' access to reliable transportation and delightful food delivery experiences. This partnership reinforces our commitment to providing innovative solutions that empower businesses to create meaningful connections and drive engagement.'' 

