STATBOX-South Korea at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023

Statbox on South Korea at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: FIFA ranking: 17 (as at June 9)

Nickname: Taegeuk Ladies Coach: Colin Bell

Odds: 1/66 William Hill How they qualified:

South Korea reached the final of the AFC Women's Asian Cup, which served as the World Cup qualifying tournament. They were beaten 3-2 by China in the final but still qualified, as the teams that reached the semi-finals automatically secured qualification. Previous tournaments:

This year's tournament will mark the fourth time South Korea will participate in the World Cup. Their best result is reaching the last 16 in 2015. Prospects:

With Germany being the heavy favourites to win Group H, South Korea have a good chance to qualify, facing Colombia as the only contender. Morocco are predicted to finish last in the group.

