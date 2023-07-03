Left Menu

STATBOX-South Korea at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023

Previous tournaments: This year's tournament will mark the fourth time South Korea will participate in the World Cup. Their best result is reaching the last 16 in 2015. Prospects: With Germany being the heavy favourites to win Group H, South Korea have a good chance to qualify, facing Colombia as the only contender.

Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2023 11:39 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 11:32 IST
STATBOX-South Korea at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Statbox on South Korea at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: FIFA ranking: 17 (as at June 9)

Nickname: Taegeuk Ladies Coach: Colin Bell

Odds: 1/66 William Hill How they qualified:

South Korea reached the final of the AFC Women's Asian Cup, which served as the World Cup qualifying tournament. They were beaten 3-2 by China in the final but still qualified, as the teams that reached the semi-finals automatically secured qualification. Previous tournaments:

This year's tournament will mark the fourth time South Korea will participate in the World Cup. Their best result is reaching the last 16 in 2015. Prospects:

With Germany being the heavy favourites to win Group H, South Korea have a good chance to qualify, facing Colombia as the only contender. Morocco are predicted to finish last in the group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pak police arrest senior TTP commander in Punjab province

Pak police arrest senior TTP commander in Punjab province

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; Exclusive-Gambia families sue Indian drugmaker after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockies; Tennis-Medvedev says all-conquering Djokovic is the 'greatest' and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockie...

 Global
4
Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023