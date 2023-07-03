Honda opens bookings for upcoming SUV Elevate

Honda Cars India on Monday said it has commenced pre-launch bookings for its upcoming new mid-size SUV Elevate which goes on sale in September this year.

Customers can book the model across all its authorised dealerships as well as online, the automaker said in a statement.

India will be the first market to launch the Elevate during the festive season this year, it added.

''We are excited to announce the opening of pre-launch bookings today for this strongly anticipated model, which will go on sale in September,'' Honda Cars India Director (Marketing and Sales) Yuichi Murata noted.

Through meticulous research and extensive customer feedback, the automaker has designed this car to cater to the evolving needs and desires of the company's target audience, he added.

Elevate will be powered by 1.5 litre-petrol engine mated with both manual and automatic transmissions.

