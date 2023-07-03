Left Menu

Quick Heal Technologies appoints Vishal Salvi as CEO

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-07-2023 20:14 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 20:14 IST
Global cybersecurity solutions provider Quick Heal Technologies on Monday announced the appointment of Vishal Salvi as the new chief executive officer with immediate effect.

Salvi, a former Infosys executive, brings with him over 29 years of experience in driving excellence in the cybersecurity and information technology domains in India and globally, the company said in a statement.

Prior to joining Quick Heal Technologies, Salvi held the position of Global Chief Information Security Officer, Business Head of the Cybersecurity Service Line and Senior Vice President at Infosys.

Kailash Katkar will continue in the role of Chairman and Managing Director.

''...Together with Vishal Salvi as our CEO, we are fully committed to transforming the cybersecurity ecosystem in India and solidifying our position on the global map,'' Katkar said.

''Quick Heal has earned a solid reputation as a trusted leader in the cybersecurity industry, and I am incredibly excited to lead this exceptional team into the future. I am eager to drive growth, cultivate a culture of innovation, and provide unmatched value to our customers and stakeholders,'' Salvi said.

