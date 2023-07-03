Left Menu

Microchip to invest USD 300 million in India on manpower, facilities

There is no timeline set for it as it will depend on business opportunities. Sometimes growth is fast, sometimes it slows down, Moorthy said.As part of the investment, the company has set up a research and development unit in Hyderabad with the capacity to house 1,000 people.We have 500 people in Hyderabad, which will double to 1,000, Moorthy said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2023 21:58 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 21:58 IST
Microchip to invest USD 300 million in India on manpower, facilities

Semiconductor company Microchip has earmarked USD 300 million for investment in India spread over multiple years, a senior company official said on Monday.

Microchip President and CEO Ganesh Moorthy said that the investment will be made in people, training and certain infrastructure like research and development centre, lab and equipment, and offices.

''USD 300 million is a multi-year investment. There is no timeline set for it as it will depend on business opportunities. Sometimes growth is fast, sometimes it slows down,'' Moorthy said.

As part of the investment, the company has set up a research and development unit in Hyderabad with the capacity to house 1,000 people.

''We have 500 people in Hyderabad, which will double to 1,000,'' Moorthy said. The company's total employee base in India is around 2,500 spread across Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Microchip designs its chipsets and gets them produced from third-party semiconductor manufacturers.

When asked about outsourcing manufacturing to companies that are in the process of setting up semiconductor plants in India, Moorthy said the company at present has no requirement and will look at collaborating with firms in India ''when time is ripe''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection between informal and the circular economy

IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection be...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'

Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to...

 Global
3
From seeds to solar power in Madagascar: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

From seeds to solar power in Madagascar: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

 Global
4
Climate disasters, traumatic events have long-term impact on youths' academics: Study

Climate disasters, traumatic events have long-term impact on youths' academi...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023