A91 Partners invests USD 30 million in KaarTech

IT consulting company KaarTech on Monday said it raised USD 30 million, about Rs 245 crore, from Mumbai-based investment firm A91 Partners.

Gautam Mago and Kaushik Anand from A91 Partners will join the board of KaarTech.

''The partnership with A91 will catapult KaarTech into an unprecedented era of expansion, propelling us towards our aspiration of going public, despite our humble bootstrapped origins. This association will bolster our ability to expand geographically and augment our services portfolio in-organically,'' KaarTech CEO Maran Nagarajan said.

The partnership aims to fuel Chennai-based KaarTech's organic and inorganic growth across existing markets in the Middle East, the European Union and North America Founded in 2006, KaarTech specialises in digital services with expertise in discrete manufacturing, professional services automation, process manufacturing and consumer packaged goods.

With a team of over 2,000 employees, KaarTech has doubled its revenue in the last 24 months.

