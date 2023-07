BRIEF-Twitter Says Have Just Launched A New, Improved Version Of TweetDeck

* TWITTER SAYS HAVE JUST LAUNCHED A NEW, IMPROVED VERSION OF TWEETDECK

* TWITTER SAYS IN 30 DAYS, USERS MUST BE VERIFIED TO ACCESS TWEETDECK. * TWITTER SAYS TEAMS FUNCTIONALITY IN TWEETDECK IS TEMPORARILY UNAVAILABLE AND WILL BE RESTORED IN THE COMING WEEKS

