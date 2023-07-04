Sulajja Firodia Motwani, Founder of Kinetic Green, Receives IMC’s Woman of the Year Award

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India The Ladies Wing of IMC Chambers of Commerce and Industry on Friday, 30th June bestowed the prestigious Woman of the Year Award 2022-23 upon Sulajja Firodia Motwani, the Founder and CEO of Kinetic Green Energy & Power Solution. Sulajja was awarded for her remarkable achievements and groundbreaking innovations in the automobile industry and in the electric vehicle sector, in particular. As the Leader of an electric vehicle manufacturing company, she has demonstrated exceptional leadership in a traditionally male-dominated sector, propelling the company to new heights in a challenging and complex high-technology field.

Under Sulajja's guidance, Kinetic Green has successfully launched a range of electric vehicles, including four electric two-wheelers, and a range of electric three-wheelers, incorporating advanced technology such as swappable battery solutions. The company has also established a robust in-house DSIR Recognized R&D center and focused on designing and developing durable yet affordable electric vehicles.

Expressing her gratitude, Sulajja Firodia Motwani remarked, ''I am deeply honored to receive this prestigious award from the IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry. I take great pride in India's foresight in establishing such a platform as IMC's Ladies Wing for Women in 1966, well ahead of its time. Kinetic Green and I are privileged to be associated with this forum and do our bit to contribute to the upcoming vibrant community of women entrepreneurs.'' Since 1990, the Ladies Wing of IMC Chambers of Commerce and Industry has acknowledged inspirational women who have surpassed ordinary boundaries and dedicated their lives to national betterment.

Founded in 1907 by Indian Merchants, the IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry emerged as an Indian institution advocating for the rights of Indian businesses. In 1966, the Ladies Wing of IMC Chambers of Commerce and Industry was established, now comprising a vast network of over 2,000 women from various professions, including corporate leaders, academicians, bankers, journalists, artists, social activists, and homemakers. The award presentation theme, ''Keep Going, Keep Growing,'' emphasized the objective of supporting and empowering women to achieve both personal and professional goals, with a strong emphasis on entrepreneurship.

About Kinetic Green Kinetic Green, the latest venture from Kinetic & Firodia Group, today is a leading player in the Electric Vehicle space offering a wide range of battery-operated vehicles, such as electric scooters, electric three-wheelers, both cargo and passenger, under the Kinetic Green brand and electric golf-carts and buggies in partnership with world's leading brand, Tonino Lamborghini of Italy. Spearheaded by third generation scion of the Firodia family, Ms. Sulajja Firodia Motwani, the company has successfully designed, manufactured, and cumulatively sold over 80,000 electric vehicles and crossed sales of over INR 800 Crores. Kinetic Green has had several firsts to its name, including being the 1st company to develop ARAI approved electric 3-wheeler and the 1st to offer Lithium-ion battery technology on their e-3w in India. The mission of Kinetic Green is to provide Green mobility to the Masses.

