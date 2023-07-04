HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day two

Highlights of the second day at the Wimbledon tennis championships on Tuesday (times GMT): 1140 PLAY TO RESUME AT 1200 GMT

With covers still on at the outer courts, organisers said there will be no play before 1300 BST (1200 GMT). 1037 RAIN STOPS PLAY

Rain stopped play for a few minutes on the outer courts at Wimbledon while the players took shelter under umbrellas before the matches resumed. Play was suspended again 30 minutes later with Dominic Thiem leading fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3 3-4 on Court Two.

1010 PLAY UNDERWAY Play began under cloudy skies with the temperature hovering around 18 degrees Celsius. Britain's Met Office has forecast heavy rain for much of the day.

READ MORE Undercooked Rybakina targets successive Wimbledon titles

Order of play on Tuesday Djokovic, Swiatek begin title quests with easy wins at rain-hit Wimbledon

Back to drawing board for Gauff after first-round exit at Wimbledon Venus's record 24th Wimbledon ends at first hurdle

Djokovic puzzled as leaf-blowers needed at slippery Wimbledon Rublev leads Russian return with easy win

Azarenka feeling the love on Wimbledon return Pegula wins American battle to advance to second round

Ruud staves off Lokoli to reach Wimbledon second round Wimbledon on red alert for orange protest

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)