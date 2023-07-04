Left Menu

SAIL selects mjPRO for project procurements: mjunction

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-07-2023 17:31 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 17:31 IST
SAIL selects mjPRO for project procurements: mjunction
  • Country:
  • India

B2B e-commerce company mjunction on Tuesday said SAIL has selected mjPRO, its e-procurement platform, for all its project procurements.

mjPRO is a cloud-based platform that comes with wide configurability and addresses key concerns of organisations such as access to new and credible suppliers, analytics and insights for decision-making, convenience of usage and integration with ERP systems, the company said without divulging commercial details.

SAIL has selected mjPRO through an open tender for the implementation of an e-tendering solution for its project buys on a digital platform providing easy access to its global vendors to quote.

The project is expected to go live within three months across five integrated steel plants of SAIL with connectivity with the steel major's in-house consultant, the company said.

It can accommodate complex terms, multiple currencies and diverse evaluation criteria. It also provides access to registered vendors after due validation with procurement analytics and configurable dashboards that provide insights for timely decision-making.

''Through mjPRO, we expect to bring in speed to SAIL Project tenders, connect to vendors globally and efficiently address the challenging task of finalising the Project tenders in short cycle times.'' mjunction MD Vinaya Varma said.

He added that mjPRO will also help SAIL to make the necessary decisions leading to the finalisation of purchase orders for projects much easier.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's drug; US judges halt healthcare bans for transgender youth and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
3
FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'

Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023