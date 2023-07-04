BRIEF-Twitter Says Restrictions On Rate Limits Affect A Small Percentage Of People Using The Platform, And Will Provide An Update When The Work Is Complete
July 4 (Reuters) -
* TWITTER SAYS RESTRICTIONS ON RATE LIMITS AFFECT A SMALL PERCENTAGE OF PEOPLE USING THE PLATFORM, AND WE WILL PROVIDE AN UPDATE WHEN THE WORK IS COMPLETE
* TWITTER SAYS EFFECTS ON ADVERTISING HAVE BEEN MINIMAL Source https://bit.ly/3NXpTji Further company coverage: [ ]
