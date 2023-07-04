Left Menu

BRIEF-Twitter Says Restrictions On Rate Limits Affect A Small Percentage Of People Using The Platform, And Will Provide An Update When The Work Is Complete

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2023 22:52 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 22:52 IST
BRIEF-Twitter Says Restrictions On Rate Limits Affect A Small Percentage Of People Using The Platform, And Will Provide An Update When The Work Is Complete

July 4 (Reuters) -

* TWITTER SAYS RESTRICTIONS ON RATE LIMITS AFFECT A SMALL PERCENTAGE OF PEOPLE USING THE PLATFORM, AND WE WILL PROVIDE AN UPDATE WHEN THE WORK IS COMPLETE

* TWITTER SAYS EFFECTS ON ADVERTISING HAVE BEEN MINIMAL Source https://bit.ly/3NXpTji Further company coverage: [ ]

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

