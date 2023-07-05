Left Menu

Lloyds Banking Group names Sirisha Voruganti as CEO of Lloyds Technology Centre in India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2023 12:05 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 12:05 IST
Lloyds Banking Group names Sirisha Voruganti as CEO of Lloyds Technology Centre in India

Lloyds Banking Group, a leading UK-based financial services group, has named Sirisha Voruganti as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of its new Lloyds Technology Centre in Hyderabad.

Voruganti will assume her role as CEO and Managing Director of Lloyds Technology Centre later this month, overseeing its establishment and longer-term growth strategy, according to a statement.

She has joined from JCPenney, where she has served as the Managing Director and member of the Board for JCPenney in India.

According to the statement, Voruganti brings extensive experience in IT architecture, data engineering, and fintech innovation and has held several senior technology positions in multiple global firms.

She was the first woman Managing Director for JP Morgan Chase in Technology in India and has served as an Executive Vice President of Architecture, Data and Shared Services for Mastercard.

Lloyds Technology Centre is part of the Group's £3 billion strategic investment over the next three years to transform its digital offering.

''I am thrilled to be leading Lloyds Technology Centre during this pivotal phase of Lloyds Banking Group's digital transformation. The new technology centre will allow us to tap into the extraordinary technology talent and expertise in India,'' she said.

Ron van Kemenade, Group Chief Operating Officer at Lloyds Banking Group said Voruganti's appointment ''marks a significant stride forward in our plans to establish our new technology centre.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
2
Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

 Ghana
3
Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

 India
4
IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar energy

IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023