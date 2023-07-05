Google announces 20 Indian startups for next class of accelerator program

Google on Tuesday announced the 20 startups it has chosen for the seventh class of Google for Startups Accelerator: India - a three-month, equity-free accelerator program for Seed to Series A tech startups in the country.

The selected Seed to Series A startups will receive mentorship and support around AI/ML, Cloud, UX, Android, web, product strategy, and growth. The program kicked off with a 1-week in-person bootcamp in Bengaluru on 12th June focused on training/workshops and office hours around product and design, tech, growth, and people.

The program will also offer deep dives and workshops focused on product design, customer acquisition, and founders’ leadership development.

"We are super excited to work with these 20 startups for the next 3 months to bring them the best of Google and AI to support their product & business growth," Google said.

Below are the startups Google has selected for the accelerator:

ActoFit AlgoBio Atsuya Technologies AyuRythm Blend Cloudphysician DentalDost Expertia AI Filo KarmaLifeAI Knorish LimeChat MOZARK Namaste Business Neodocs Qoruz Rooter Swasthya AI Trainman Vitra.ai

The new batch joins the growing portfolio of 137 Google for Startups Accelerator startups in India. The accelerator is best recommended for growth-stage startups solving problems using advanced technology like AI/ML or data.