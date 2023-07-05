China stocks close down on slow services activity expansion, Sino-US tensions

Chinese stocks ended lower on Wednesday after a private-sector survey showed the country's services activity expanded at the slowest pace in five months in June, while escalating Sino-U.S. tensions also dented investor sentiment.

** China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index dropped 0.8%, while the Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.7% at close. ** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index retreated 1.6% and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index fell 1.9%.

** Other Asian shares also fell, as markets turned their focus to the release of Federal Reserve minutes and a key U.S. jobs report later in the week. ** The Caixin/S&P Global services purchasing managers' index (PMI) eased to 53.9 in June from 57.1 in May, as weakening demand weighed on post-pandemic recovery momentum.

** U.S. Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen will visit China later this week, but escalating tensions in the tech space, with Beijing restricting exports of two chipmaking metals and Washington reportedly banning Chinese firms from accessing cloud computing, weighed on broader sentiment. ** However, shares of some Chinese metals companies rallied for a second session on supply concerns that might send prices of the two metals higher.

** Both Yunnan Lincang Xinyuan Germanium Industry Co and Yunnan Chihong Zinc & Germanium Co jumped 10% by the daily upper limit. The rare earth sector added 3.4%. ** Most of the other sectors fell. Consumer staples lost 1.7%, while artificial intelligence firms declined 2.1%.

** Chinese banking shares listed in Hong Kong tumbled 3.6% after Goldman Sachs downgraded

top lenders in a report that raised questions over the sector's financial health. ** Hong Kong-listed tech giants were down 1.4%.

