Germany to buy 60 Chinook helicopters for up to 8 bln eur - committee participants

Germany will buy 60 Chinook helicopters from Boeing in a package that will cost up to 8 billion euros ($8.72 billion), including necessary infrastructure for the aircraft, two members of the parliamentary budget committee told Reuters on Wednesday.

They said the committee had taken the decision to go ahead.

($1 = 0.9173 euros)

