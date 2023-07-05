Left Menu

Biocon Biologics takes over Viatris' biosimilar biz in over 70 countries

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2023 19:12 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 19:12 IST
Biocon Biologics on Wednesday said it has completed the integration of the acquired biosimilars business from Viatris Inc in over 70 countries in emerging markets effective July 1, 2023, increasing the scale and scope of its business.

Following the deal closure in November 2022, this marks the first wave of countries where Viatris' operations have fully transitioned to Biocon Biologics, the company said in a statement.

A robust integration plan has ensured a seamless transition of partners, people, systems, and processes across these countries, it added.

Biocon Biologics is a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd.

''The successful integration of Viatris' biosimilars business to Biocon Biologics in over 70 countries is a significant milestone and marks the beginning of the transition process,'' Biocon Biologics CEO & Managing Director Shreehas Tambe said in a statement.

Working closely with partners, Biocon Biologics will now lead commercial operations in these markets and broaden access to patients with a differentiated portfolio of biosimilars, he added.

In February last year, Biocon Biologics inked a pact to acquire Viatris Inc's biosimilars business for consideration of up to USD 3.33 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

