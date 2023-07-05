Bajaj Auto, Triumph launch two co-developed motorcycles in India

Bajaj Auto in collaboration with British motorcycle brand Triumph on Wednesday launched their co-developed Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X motorcycles in the domestic market.

Conceived and designed at Triumph Motorcycles' Hinckley plant in the UK, the Bajaj Auto engineered locally-built motorcycles were unveiled globally in London last week.

The two companies announced a partnership in 2017 to build motorcycles jointly for Indian and overseas markets.

Triumph Speed 400 has been priced at Rs 2.33 lakh with the inaugural price of the bike for the first 10,000 customers pegged at Rs 2.23 lakh, the two partners announced at the launch event on Wednesday.

Speed 400 will be available in the market from mid-this month while Scrambler 400 X, whose price is yet to be announced, will hit the market by October this year.

The launch of these motorcycles comes a day after HeroMoto Corp launched the premium segment X440 motorcycle co-produced with the American motorcycle brand Harley Davidson.

At the launch, Bajaj Auto Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj said, ''we are hopeful of (achieving) significant volume'' with the launch of the two new motorcycles, developed in partnership with Triumph.

He said that the motorcycles will be produced at Bajaj Auto's new manufacturing facility in Chakan, which currently has a capacity to produce 5,000 units of these bikes per month. It can be scaled up depending on the demand.

The second plant at Chakan has a total capacity to produce per month, which includes the production of KTM models.

''We will take some time to scale up. We will watch the demand and assess it (before scaling up), he said and added, ''we can't say when exactly, maybe three months or four months.'' The company can continue expanding to 45,000 units and double that if required, he said.

On Royal Enfield, Bajaj said Royal Enfield is not such a big name beyond India, but added that ''for the first time an Indian consumer will have two new brands Harley and Triumph to choose from in this segment.'' The company also said that over 100 Triumph World showrooms will come up across 80 cities within this fiscal year.

He also ruled out any sharing of the platform with Bajaj motorcycles.

''What we have developed here is for Triumph and it will not be used for any Bajaj product,'' he said.

The company will not be using the Triumph platform for any other motorcycle, he said, adding that ''customers can see through it when you try to brand the same platform with different names.'' Last month, Bajaj Auto and Triumph Motorcycles announced the completion of the transfer of the latter's India sales and marketing operations to the Indian firm.

As part of the partnership, the current 15 Triumph Motorcycle dealerships will be managed by Bajaj Auto but will remain exclusive to the brand and continue to operate in line with Triumph's global standards, the statement said.

The Pune-based automaker said the company already operates four distinct and exclusive dealership networks for its KTM, Bajaj Motorcycles, Chetak Electric and Bajaj three-wheelers range of products.

Stating that the bookings for these bikes are incredible so far, Triumph CEO Nick Bloor said the exports of these bikes in all markets will commence from the end of this calendar year.

''For a brand to be truly global, you have to be present in India,'' Bloor added.

Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X -- a roadster and an on-off roader, respectively -- are powered by 398.15-cc liquid-cooled, four-valve, single-cylinder engines.

