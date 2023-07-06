PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - July 6

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- PwC tipped off Google on timing of Australian tax law - Regulator urges fund managers to close gaps in funds' liquidity management

- UK and EU edge towards deal for Britain to rejoin Horizon programme - Brussels to stick with plan for post-Brexit tariffs on UK EV imports from 2024

Overview - PwC tipped off Google on the timing of a controversial Australian tax law, based on inside information gleaned by one of the accounting firm's partners, it has been revealed.

- The British Financial Conduct Authority has sharply criticised asset managers for potentially leaving their investors exposed to harm, after finding that firms plans to cover large-scale redemptions "lacked coherence". - British ministers are hoping to agree a deal on Horizon this month, and one official close to the talks said that "quite a lot has been done" on closing differences on how much the UK should pay into the programme.

- The European Commission has insisted it will stick by plans to impose tariffs on electric vehicles shipped between the UK and EU from next year after warning that the bloc was losing out in the global battle for battery investments. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

