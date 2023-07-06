Left Menu

AIIMS-Delhi adopts 'Sandes' messaging app for internal communication

The AIIMS-Delhi has introduced Sandes, a messaging app for all staff members to communicate among themselves at the premier medical institute to streamline the healthcare work.The move is aimed at enhancing collaboration and streamline communication within our esteemed organisation, AIIMS Delhi Director Dr M Srinivas said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2023 10:16 IST
The AIIMS-Delhi has introduced 'Sandes', a messaging app for all staff members to communicate among themselves at the premier medical institute to streamline the healthcare work.

The move is aimed at enhancing collaboration and streamline communication within our esteemed organisation, AIIMS Delhi Director Dr M Srinivas said. Developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), Sandes, is a secure and user-friendly messaging platform designed to provide a reliable and efficient means of communication among various government organisations, Srinivas said.

Another AIIMS official, Dr Rima Dada, said the app will primarily be used for internal communication at AIIMS, particularly for the exchange of patient care records between doctors and departments. ''By adopting Sandes as our internal messaging application, we strive to achieve better connectivity, quicker information sharing, and seamless coordination among all departments and staff members at AIIMS,'' Dr Rima Dada, Professor in-charge media cell at AIIMS, said. It will expedite inter-departmental consultations, as the entire patient records can be securely shared through this app, enabling faster referrals and efficient healthcare delivery, she said. With features including secure communication, instant messaging, file sharing, and group chats, Sandes will provide a robust and secure channel for the internal communication of patient data, contributing to quicker clinical decision-making and improved patient care, Dr Dada said. The implementation process involves on-boarding of employees, who will receive an email confirmation message providing further instructions.

AIIMS Director Dr M Srinivas said ''AIIMS is committed to embracing technology and innovative solutions to enhance our operational efficiency, improve patient care, and foster effective communication within our organization.''

