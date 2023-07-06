Left Menu

Science News Roundup: Ariane 5 launches final mission as Europe faces space gap

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2023 10:29 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 10:25 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Ariane 5 launches final mission as Europe faces space gap

Europe's Ariane 5 rocket on Wednesday blasted off from French Guiana for the final time, carrying two military communications satellites and leaving its nations with a vacuum in autonomous access to space for the first time in more than four decades. The 53-metre-tall, three-stage launcher left the launch pad in the French spaceport of Kourou on its 117th and final mission at 7 p.m. local time (2300 GMT), deploying two satellites on schedule roughly 30 minutes later, according to a live webcast.

(With inputs from agencies.)

