Vitesco Technologies showcases demo version of 48-volt system for electric light motorcycles

PTI | Pune | Updated: 06-07-2023 13:43 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 13:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Vitesco Technologies on Thursday showcased a wide range of electrification solutions for two-wheelers in India including a demo version of its 48-volt system for electric light motorcycles and scooters.

The company showcased a demo version of its 48-volt system for electric light motorcycles and scooters with 3-7 kW output (equivalent up to 150 cc for combustion engines) at the company's Talegaon facility, in Maharashtra.

The 48-Volt system was designed for smaller two-wheelers, which plays a central role in everyday mobility in Asian countries in particular, the company said.

The company had presented a full-electric demo scooter in November 2022, for the first time in Milan.

''I truly believe that the future is electric, and we are excited to showcase our first 48-volt demo vehicle in India,'' said Klaus Hau, Executive Board Member and Head of Powertrain Solutions Division.

Stating that India plays a vital part in the company's global growth strategy, Hau said ''e-mobility is becoming a mainstream phenomenon and our portfolio clearly focuses on global, scalable platforms for electrified vehicles.'' Vitesco Technologies is already developing the drive system for series production in specific customer projects.

''Our aim with this concept was to discover the vision of a new generation of EVs while also establishing standards for other e-mobility projects,'' said Anurag Garg, Managing Director and Country Head of Vitesco Technologies India.

Globally, Vitesco has been investing in this segment since 2006, he said, adding ''we will continue to enhance the efficiency and range of innovative electrification solutions for 2-wheelers and Powersports in India.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

