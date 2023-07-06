Dr Reddy’s forays into child nutrition space, launches gummies in India

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd on Thursday announced foraying into child nutrition space by launching CeleHealth Kidz Immuno Plus Gummies in India.

The immunity supporting gummies are fortified by scientifically formulated combination of ingredients such as Wellmune, prebiotics and other essential vitamins and minerals, a press release from the drug maker said.

Wellmune is a form of clinically studied beta-glucan and a proven ingredient to help reduce sick days in children by enhancing their innate immunity.

Dr Reddy’s CeleHealth Kidz Immuno Plus Gummies aim to address the nutritional requirements due to the growing issues around child immunity in India, the release said.

