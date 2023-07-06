Left Menu

Wave Group to invest Rs 10 crore on AI technology in 4,200 acre township in Ghaziabad

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2023 16:51 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 16:51 IST
Realty firm Wave Group on Thursday said it will invest Rs 10 crore on artificial intelligence technology (AI) to improve security features and other amenities in its 4,200 acre township Wave City at Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

''Wave City will invest around Rs 10 crore in AI technology to provide top-end security and features to its residents,'' Wave Group said in a statement.

Some of the features that will be installed under AI are ATM theft detection, forensic identification, parking management and traffic management, among others, it added.

Wave Group firm Uppal Chadha Hi-Tech Developers Pvt Ltd is developing this township.

C J Singh, Chief Operating Officer at Wave City, said customers are looking for sustainable living spaces that are safe with integrated technology.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

