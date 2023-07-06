Biz2X Organizes Frontiers of Digital Finance Roundtable in Mumbai, and Showcases Maadhyam

Key industry leaders shared valuable insights around the role of the digital partner ecosystem, capturing the MSME ecosystem facilitated by aggregators, and the potential of the Open Credit Enablement Network (OCEN) to revolutionize digital finance Mumbai, Maharashtra, India(NewsVoir) Biz2X, a leading digital lending SaaS platform in India, successfully hosted the fourth edition of Frontiers of Digital Finance Roundtable at "Mumbai Cricket Association" in Mumbai. This event has served as a platform where participants, who are influential in shaping the lending landscape, has shared valuable insights and network with one another to discuss the challenges and opportunities present in the lending industry, drive financial inclusion & foster innovation in the digital age.

Under the growing commitment led by Biz2X, the event witnessed a comprehensive discussions on key topics critical to the lending industry including the reasons behind the credit gap and strategies to bridge it effectively. At the event, the company unveiled its first-of-its-kind product, "Maadhyam" that is designed to grow an ecosystem of Industry aggregators, lenders, and SMEs. This innovative solution offers end to end solution to enhance the customizable lending experience and reduces the credit gap & bring in financial inclusion among the small and mid-size businesses.

This 4th edition of FDF provided a platform to industry stalwarts such as Pravash Dash (Founder, Arthan Finance), AlokKedia (Country Head - Business Banking, MSME), SiddharthPurandare (National Head - Credit Risk, SME Lending), who engaged in fruitful conversations to foster collaboration and innovation, driving the industry forward. These prominent leaders further delved on the significance of the digital partner ecosystem, discussing how it influences the future of finance and ways to leverage it for enhancing lending services and improving customer experiences.

''We are thrilled to have hosted the Frontiers of Digital Finance Roundtable in Mumbai,'' said VineetTyagi, Head of India Operations and Global CTO at Biz2X. ''This event brought together industry leaders to discuss their views on the digital lending industry. We also wanted to emphasize the challenges faced by lenders in enabling the lucrative ecosystem for the MSMEs facilitated by aggregators, and the Open Credit Enablement Network (OCEN) and its potential to revolutionize the digital finance landscape and its probable implications. Moreover, this event offered us a valuable opportunity to showcase Maadhyam, which will give industry aggregators the ability to facilitate seamless and real-time credit among their partner networks." KapilKini, Vice President, Flexi Loans, "I express my gratitude for providing a remarkable opportunity to participate in the Frontiers of Digital Finance forum. It was an excellent collaboration among like-minded individuals from the financial services industry, gathering to exchange intriguing thoughts and ideas on how we can make a significant impact in the digital space of financial services in India. We aim to contribute to the best of our abilities, and I must say, this setting was truly distinctive and unparalleled compared to the numerous other events I've attended in the past. I sincerely congratulate the Biz2X team for creating such a memorable experience for me. I eagerly anticipate being a part of many more events like this in the future." Further added, TrilokAshpal, Assistant Vice President, Business Alliances, NeoGrowth, "This has been an absolutely incredible experience. Firstly, I had the opportunity to meet numerous individuals, and secondly, I was able to listen to a wide array of captivating insights and perspectives from industry experts. What makes these perspectives even more valuable is that they are current, reflecting the rapidly evolving landscape of our industry. It's a dynamic environment, and every story, every perspective shared, and every customer experience recounted is unique, showcasing diverse situations across different parts of the country. Overall, it has been an enriching experience filled with pleasant and memorable moments. I am confident that I can utilize these valuable insights in our own magazine and events." The Frontiers of Digital Finance Roundtable in Mumbai is part of Biz2X's ongoing efforts to drive innovation and foster partnerships in the lending industry. Following the continued success of this event, Biz2X plans to organize similar events in different cities to further advance financial technology and inclusive lending practices.

Biz2X is the leading digital lending platform, enabling financial providers to power growth with a modern omni-channel experience, best-in-class risk management tools and a comprehensive yet flexible Servicing engine. The company partners with financial institutions to support their Digital transformation efforts with Biz2X's digital lending platform. Biz2X solutions not only reduces operational expense, but accelerates lending growth by significantly improving client experience, reducing total turnaround time and equipping the relationship managers with powerful monitoring insights and alerts.

