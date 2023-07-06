Left Menu

Pentagon has strategic germanium stockpile, but no gallium reserves -spokesperson

Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2023 18:34 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 17:48 IST
The Pentagon holds a strategic stockpile for germanium but currently has no inventory reserves for gallium, a spokesperson said on Thursday after China announced export restrictions on the two metals used in semiconductors.

"The (Defense) Department is proactively taking steps using Defense Production Act Title III authorities to increase domestic mining and processing of critical materials for the microelectronics and space supply chain, including gallium and germanium," the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

