Left Menu

1 lakh unicorns, 10-20 lakh startups doable: Rajeev Chandrasekhar on India's techade opportunity

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2023 18:28 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 17:51 IST
1 lakh unicorns, 10-20 lakh startups doable: Rajeev Chandrasekhar on India's techade opportunity
Minister of State for Electronics and IT and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar Image Credit: ANI

India's success with innovation, entrepreneurship, electronics manufacturing as well as its digital clout is just the ''tip'' of a massive growth opportunity before the country, and the nation has the ability to scale to one lakh unicorns and almost 10-20 lakh startups in future, according to Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Chandrasekhar -- who completes two years as Minister of State for Electronics and IT -- said the India Stack and the digital public infrastructure built by the country, have demonstrated to the world how technology can be deployed for good, to benefit people, society and communities, and the country at large.

The extent of digitalisation of government, governance and economy is going to ''accelerate even more'', Chandrasekhar promised.

The last two years have seen Chandrasekhar keeping a razor-sharp focus on driving India's digital agenda and work on measures to promote electronics and semiconductor manufacturing in the country. He has also been deeply involved with key pieces of legislation - the draft Digital India Bill, which is in-the-works, and the draft Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, which was approved by the Cabinet on Wednesday and is expected to be introduced during the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament.

The minister said that India's strides in global tech and digital space are just the beginning, and there is tremendous headroom to grow.

''So I think there is a lot of headroom to grow. We talk about 100-104 unicorns and 1 lakh startups. The target is really one lakh unicorns and almost 10 to 20 lakh startups. That is a kind of opportunity that India techade really represents for young Indians. I am excited, that I am getting to contribute to that jouney of this country...,'' he told PTI in an interview.

Asked about the timeframe for the startup economy to scale to such targets, the minister said the slope and trajectory of technology make it difficult to predict specific timelines.

''I am confident from what I hear and see when I travel to universities and colleges...What we are seeing in India innovation ecosystem today which we characterise and describe as about 104 unicorns and 1 lakh startups, is just the tip of the iceberg. Given our talent, and the extent of investment that Prime Minister is making in skilling and talent develoment...sky is limit in terms of where we can create entrepreneurship,'' he said He said the target of 1 lakh unicorns ''is very doable''.

The minister noted that India is becoming a force to reckon with in global value chains for electronics. ''We are laying down markers in the ground to say this new India will be a significant player in trusted global value chains for electronics and semiconductors in the coming decade. That is not a small ambition to have,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [Consumer Reports]

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financial controls; AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations and more

Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financ...

 Global
4
Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

 Iceland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023