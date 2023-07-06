US seeks healthy economic competition, communication with China, Yellen says
Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2023 18:31 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 18:31 IST
The United States seeks healthy economic competition and better communication with China, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in Twitter posts on Thursday shortly after arriving in Beijing.
"We will take action to protect our national security when needed, and this trip presents an opportunity to communicate and avoid miscommunication or misunderstanding," Yellen said.
