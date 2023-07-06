Left Menu

DPIIT to roll out mandatory quality norms for home electrical appliances; one order to cover 85 standards

The department is working hard to promote manufacturing of high-quality products in the country.The quality norms for helping sectors such as toys.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2023 19:01 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 19:01 IST
DPIIT to roll out mandatory quality norms for home electrical appliances; one order to cover 85 standards

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) will soon roll out mandatory quality control and safety standards for a number of household electrical appliances, a senior official said on Thursday.

The move is aimed at containing the import of sub-standard goods from countries like China and boost domestic manufacturing.

These products, which are divided under six categories, include Vacuum Cleaners, Electrical Shavers Hair, Massage Appliances, Electric Steam Cookers, Electric Heating Tools, Electric Coffee Makers, and Electric Food Processors.

Most of the imports are coming from China.

As many as 85 standards will be covered under one quality control order for safety of household, commercial and similar electrical appliances, Joint Secretary in the DPIIT Sanjiv told PTI.

He said that the move will help in addressing safety concerns about these products.

Sanjiv also held a stakeholder consultation meeting to discuss on the draft order, which is in public domain for comments, for these appliances.

More than 50 stakeholders from BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards), industry associations, different ministries and industry participated in the meeting.

Welcoming the move, the industry urged for the creation of adequate testing labs for these products.

The DPIIT has floated the draft control order for these products after consulting the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

''Public is welcome to give their suggestions on this,'' Sanjiv said.

According to the draft order, the norms would apply to all electrical appliances intended for household, commercial or similar applications with rated voltage not exceeding 250V single-phase ac or 415V three-phase ac.

Once the order is rolled out, these items cannot be produced, sold/traded, imported and stocked unless they bear the BIS mark. The department is working hard to promote manufacturing of high-quality products in the country.

The quality norms for helping sectors such as toys. Imports of toys have reduced significantly and exports have jumped.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [Consumer Reports]

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financial controls; AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations and more

Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financ...

 Global
4
Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

 Iceland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023