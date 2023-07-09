Left Menu

ONDC users can now buy CCIC handicrafts, handloom products

The corporations collaboration with ONDC signifies CCICs commitment to expanding its market presence and making its exquisite range of handicrafts and handloom products easily accessible to customers across various buyer apps within the ONDC network, the Textiles Ministry stated.Central Cottage Industries Corporation of India Ltd.

09-07-2023
ONDC users can now buy CCIC handicrafts, handloom products
The Central Cottage Industries Corporation has been on-boarded to Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), allowing users to purchase handicrafts and handloom products, the government said on Sunday. The corporation's collaboration with ONDC signifies CCIC's commitment to expanding its market presence and making its exquisite range of handicrafts and handloom products easily accessible to customers across various buyer apps within the ONDC network, the Textiles Ministry stated.

Central Cottage Industries Corporation of India Ltd. (CCIC) is a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Textiles.

