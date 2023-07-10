Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2023 19:55 IST | Created: 10-07-2023 19:52 IST
Amazon Prime Day sale on July 15-16; co says consumer sentiments 'positive' in market
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
Amazon India on Monday said it is seeing positive consumer sentiments in the market, as the e-commerce juggernaut announced Prime Day 2023 sale on July 15 and 16 with offers and deals across smartphones, TVs, appliances, fashion and multiple other categories for Prime members.

There is a line up of over 45,000 new product launches from over 400 top Indian and global brands, including OnePlus, iQOO, Realme Narzo, Samsung, Hopscotch, American Tourister, Maybelline, Tata, Nestle, Pintola, Slurrp farm, and over 2,000-plus new product launches from small and medium businesses.

''Consumer sentiment is fairly positive...while there is some inflationary tendencies, the consumer sentiments in terms of expectation is very strong... we continue to see great traction on our site and our app from customers and sellers and we hoping that continues into our Prime Day, especially with all the great deals and offers,'' Akshay Sahi, Director - Prime and Delivery Experience at Amazon India, said during an event.

Amazon Pay is launching the fastest hotels and international flights booking experience, with access to special prices on all flights and 1,10,000-plus hotels, homestays, and villas.

''This Prime Day, customers will enjoy our fastest speeds ever in India. Prime members ordering from 25 cities of India will be able to enjoy same day or the very next day delivery of their orders,'' the company said in a statement.

The 25 cities include Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Faridabad, Gandhi Nagar, Guntur, Gurugram, Hyderabad, and Indore.

Others in that list are Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Noida, Patna, Pune, Thane, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

