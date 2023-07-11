Google integrates paid appointment bookings into Calendar

Google has announced the availability of paid appointment bookings in Calendar, allowing users to manage both time and payments in a simple and seamless manner.

With this integration, appointment providers can connect their Stripe account to Calendar when creating an appointment schedule and also set a price. The person booking the appointment will choose their preferred time, and enter their credit card information.

Google noted that Calendar will redirect bookers to Stripe and does not process or store any payment info (such as credit card numbers). Also worth mentioning is it will not charge any platform fees. Appointment providers and bookers can handle cancelling and refunding needs via the Stripe dashboard.

"Requiring payment upfront can help small business owners reduce no shows and grow their business further. Additionally, this feature enables you to manage your time and payments in a simple and seamless manner," Google wrote in a post.

The admin setting for the new feature will be rolled out gradually over a period of up to 15 days, starting on July 10, 2023.

On the other hand, the End user setting will begin rolling out later this month. For Rapid Release domains, the feature visibility will also be rolled out gradually over a period of up to 15 days, starting on July 20, 2023. For Scheduled Release domains, the rollout will begin a bit later, on July 31, 2023.

The feature will be available to Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Standard, Education Plus, the Teaching and Learning Upgrade, Nonprofits and Workspace Individual.