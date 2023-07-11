Nokia and Ooredoo Qatar successfully demo first data call in 5G SA mode

Nokia and Ooredoo Qatar have announced the successful completion of the first data call in 5G Standalone (SA) mode in Doha, enabling the operator to quickly deliver innovative use cases in domains like Industry 4.0 and leverage network slicing to ensure effective delivery and management of enterprise use cases.

The trial leveraged Nokia AirFrame servers, Cloud Mobility Manager, Cloud Mobile Gateway, and CloudBand Application Manager.

"The successful data call in 5G SA reiterates the strength of our 5G solutions that enable service providers to ensure the best-in-class experience for its subscribers. Also, our 5G Standalone Core solution provides Ooredoo with a robust and reliable platform to deliver high-quality voice and video calling services over its 5G network. We are delighted to support our longstanding partner Ooredoo Qatar to provide top-of-the-world service experience with 5G SA for its subscribers," Samar Mittal, head of Cloud and Network Services (CNS), MEA market at Nokia.

According to Nokia, 5G in SA mode will allow Ooredoo Qatar to offer an enriched experience for low-latency applications and use cases that need to be managed remotely in real-time. In addition, the operator will be able to reduce the time-to-market to launch new services.

Furthermore, Nokia 5G SA Core has enabled VoNR-capable 5G devices to make and receive supreme quality voice and video calls over a pure dedicated 5G SA network for the first time in the country. Ooredoo's customers will enjoy other benefits including faster call setup, faster simultaneous data services and enhanced network reliability compared to Voice over LTE (VoLTE).

"We are delighted with both the successful completion of the first data call in 5G SA mode in Qatar - a trial crucial to progress towards full launch of 5G SA services – and with the enabling of VoNR devices," said Thani Al Malki, Chief Business Officer at Ooredoo Qatar.