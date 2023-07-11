China, HK stocks rise, led by auto stocks; easing hopes in focus

China and Hong Kong shares rose on Tuesday, led by auto stocks, as June auto sales data remained solid, while Beijing extended its policy support to the ailing property sector, fueling hopes of a fresh round of easing.

** The blue-chip CSI300 Index closed up 0.7%, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.6%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index climbed 1%. ** Auto-related stocks surged after a 4.8% year-over-year gain in China's June auto sales.

** Automobile-related companies led gains after June sales data continued to be solid, UBS analysts said in a note. ** China auto shares jumped 3.5%

** Nio rose 11.8%, its best single-day performance in five months. Xpeng and Li Auto climbed 8.9% and 4.4%, respectively. ** Meanwhile, Hong Kong-listed China developers jumped as much as 3.2%, before closing flat after China on Monday extended until 2024-end some policies in a November rescue package to shore up the real estate sector.

** Although the measures "have reversed most of the Volcker-style financing tightening measures for the property sector, they are unlikely to sufficiently stimulate home purchases and rescue the property sector," wrote Ting Lu, chief China economist at Nomura. "Beijing may need to take more action to arrest the downward spiral." ** The view was echoed by Macquarie economist Larry Hu, who said the fresh easing "is far from enough to stabilise the sector."

** "However, today's moves could be a signal that more property easing is coming," he said, forecasting policies such as lowering the down-payment ratio and easing purchase restrictions. ** The Hang Seng Tech Index was up 1.5%, extending a rally triggered by China's $984-million fine for Ant Group, which signals the end of a regulatory crackdown on the country's technology sector. Alibaba shares rose 2.0%, while Tencent gained 1.5%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)