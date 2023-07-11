Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd. Addresses Recent Landslides in Solan; Confirms Operational Normalcy

Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd. clarified concerns over recent landslides near its Solan plant. The Company confirmed that these events caused no damage to facilities, operations, or supply chain that continued unaffected.

Despite these unfortunate events around its vicinity, the company's operations in Solan continue as normal. The company is closely monitoring the weather conditions, and are taking contingency steps at the plant to ensure the safety and health of its employees.

Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd. reassures stakeholders of continued high-quality product delivery and operational resilience. The company expresses solidarity with affected local communities and will closely monitor the situation in collaboration with local authorities.

Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd.

Founded in 1984, and headquartered out of New Delhi, Shivalik Bimetal Controls Limited is a process and product engineering specialised business based in India. It manufactures and sells thermostatic bimetal/trimetal strips for switching components used in electrical, electronics, automotive, agricultural, medical, defence, and industrial applications. The Company also makes shunt resistors for use in the high-growth automotive and industrial equipment segments. The rising demand for switchgear, battery management and smart metering systems also conveys solid long-term prospects for Shivalik's product lines. With its unique business model based on proprietary bimetal technologies and niche solutions that OEMs demand, Shivalik thrives in an industry with high entry barriers. Today, as a valued vendor, the Company is making a mark in supplying high-quality bimetals and shunt resistors to the fast-emerging electric vehicles and customisable smart meters of the future, Shivalik's highly experienced management has led the Company to prominent ownership in technology and applications. Its solid balance sheet, combined with prudent capital management, drives Shivalik's robust growth potential. Shivalik's plants are operated by a team of 640 vastly skilled people, Shivalik serves more than 125 clients globally.

