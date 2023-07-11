Left Menu

Co-working operator 315Work Avenue gives on lease 400 desks in Bengaluru

The centre is located at Indiranagar.315Work Avenue has 40 centres, with a total capacity of 40,000 seats, across Bengaluru, Mumbai and Pune. The company manages 1.75 million square feet of office space.Manas Mehrotra, Founder of 315Work Avenue, said Flexible spaces are becoming mainstream now.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2023 15:41 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 15:41 IST
Co-working operator 315Work Avenue gives on lease 400 desks in Bengaluru
  • Country:
  • India

Co-working operator 315Work Avenue has given on lease 400 desks to a fintech company at its centre in Bengaluru.

The company said in a statement that it has leased 400 seats in Bengaluru to a technology and service provider for the financial services industry. The centre is located at Indiranagar.

315Work Avenue has 40 centres, with a total capacity of 40,000 seats, across Bengaluru, Mumbai and Pune. The company manages 1.75 million square feet of office space.

Manas Mehrotra, Founder of 315Work Avenue, said: ''Flexible spaces are becoming mainstream now. The demand for co-workspaces is constantly increasing not only because such spaces perfectly fit the new normal, but they also help companies save costs, boost productivity and enhance work experience of employees.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

 China
2
Chhattisgarh: 3 children fall into well while plucking fruits from tree, drown

Chhattisgarh: 3 children fall into well while plucking fruits from tree, dro...

 India
3
Shemaroo Entertainment appoints Saurabh Srivastava as Chief Operating Officer - Digital Business

Shemaroo Entertainment appoints Saurabh Srivastava as Chief Operating Office...

 India
4
UN and partners visit severely damaged Jenin Refugee Camp

UN and partners visit severely damaged Jenin Refugee Camp

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

El Niño is back and challenging the agricultural status quo

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023