UPDATE 1-Meta's Instagram to bring branded content tools to Threads - Axios
Meta Platforms's Instagram is planning to bring its branded content tools to Threads, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing a source familiar with the matter. Such tools will help marketers collaborate with influencers on paid partnerships on the social media platform while advertising is unavailable.
Meta Platforms's Instagram is planning to bring its branded content tools to Threads, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing a source familiar with the matter.
Such tools will help marketers collaborate with influencers on paid partnerships on the social media platform while advertising is unavailable. Meta, the parent of Facebook, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
The news comes on the heels of Threads, widely considered a rival to Elon Musk's Twitter, hitting 100 million users in a record five days. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said the company would only think about monetizing Threads once there was a clear path to a billion users.
Instagram allows users to port their accounts, credentials and followers to Threads, giving the text-based social media platform access to the photo-sharing platform's more-than-2 billion-strong user base. Several companies have already started making accounts on Threads to post content organically, despite a lack of advertising on the platform.
However, the lack of hashtags and keyword search functions on Threads could limit the platform's appeal to advertisers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Meta Platforms's Instagram
- Elon Musk's
- Meta
- Mark Zuckerberg
- Threads
- Axios
ALSO READ
Meta, CAIT to upskill 10 lakh traders on WhatsApp Business app
General Dynamics, Rheinmetall to compete for potential $45 bln US Army vehicle contract
General Dynamics, American Rheinmetall chosen to compete to win potential $45 bln US Army vehicle contract
Study reveals prevalence of metabolically related fatty liver disease is rising
EXPLAINER-Why are Facebook and Instagram ending news access in Canada?