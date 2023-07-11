UPDATE 1-Meta's Instagram to bring branded content tools to Threads - Axios

Left Menu

Meta Platforms's Instagram is planning to bring its branded content tools to Threads, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing a source familiar with the matter. Such tools will help marketers collaborate with influencers on paid partnerships on the social media platform while advertising is unavailable.

Reuters | Updated: 11-07-2023 16:02 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 15:51 IST
Meta Platforms's Instagram is planning to bring its branded content tools to Threads, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing a source familiar with the matter.

Such tools will help marketers collaborate with influencers on paid partnerships on the social media platform while advertising is unavailable. Meta, the parent of Facebook, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The news comes on the heels of Threads, widely considered a rival to Elon Musk's Twitter, hitting 100 million users in a record five days. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said the company would only think about monetizing Threads once there was a clear path to a billion users.

Instagram allows users to port their accounts, credentials and followers to Threads, giving the text-based social media platform access to the photo-sharing platform's more-than-2 billion-strong user base. Several companies have already started making accounts on Threads to post content organically, despite a lack of advertising on the platform.

However, the lack of hashtags and keyword search functions on Threads could limit the platform's appeal to advertisers.

